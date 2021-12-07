Insider Selling: Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) CEO Sells 492,709 Shares of Stock

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 492,709 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $27,113,776.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ NUAN traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,497,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,010,866. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.90 and a fifty-two week high of $55.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -612.04 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.85.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 1.96% and a positive return on equity of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $333.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Nuance Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 2.4% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 8,660 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Nuance Communications by 1.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Nuance Communications by 52.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 0.5% in the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,760 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 5.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,992 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc engages in the provision of conversational artificial intelligence (AI) and ambient clinical intelligence services. It offers a wide range of products and services, including clinical documentation, solutions for clinicians, radiologists and care teams, as well as intelligent customer engagement, and security and biometric solutions for brands.

