Insider Selling: OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Major Shareholder Sells 14,204 Shares of Stock

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) major shareholder T Kendall Hunt sold 14,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $234,081.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

T Kendall Hunt also recently made the following trade(s):

Get OneSpan alerts:

On Monday, December 6th, T Kendall Hunt sold 16,009 shares of OneSpan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $262,707.69.

On Wednesday, December 1st, T Kendall Hunt sold 3,629 shares of OneSpan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.82, for a total transaction of $61,039.78.

On Wednesday, September 15th, T Kendall Hunt sold 26,000 shares of OneSpan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $526,500.00.

On Monday, September 13th, T Kendall Hunt sold 56,345 shares of OneSpan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total transaction of $1,146,057.30.

OSPN traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.85. The stock had a trading volume of 145,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,747. The stock has a market cap of $673.43 million, a P/E ratio of -36.63 and a beta of 0.54. OneSpan Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $29.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.05.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.16. OneSpan had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $52.28 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSPN. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpan during the second quarter worth $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of OneSpan by 21.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpan during the second quarter worth $171,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpan during the third quarter worth $205,000. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpan during the third quarter worth $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OSPN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneSpan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of OneSpan in a report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of OneSpan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of OneSpan in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

OneSpan Company Profile

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for OneSpan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.