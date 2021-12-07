Insider Selling: PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Director Sells 1,100 Shares of Stock

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Director Rodney Hershberger sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $24,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Rodney Hershberger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Rodney Hershberger sold 1,100 shares of PGT Innovations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $24,200.00.

Shares of PGTI stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.29. 12,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,609. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.66 and a beta of 1.44. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.63 and a fifty-two week high of $28.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.68.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The construction company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. PGT Innovations had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $300.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in PGT Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in PGT Innovations by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in PGT Innovations by 140.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in PGT Innovations by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in PGT Innovations by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on PGTI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

