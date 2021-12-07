Insider Selling: PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Director Sells 1,100 Shares of Stock

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Director Rodney Hershberger sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $24,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Rodney Hershberger also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 3rd, Rodney Hershberger sold 1,100 shares of PGT Innovations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $24,200.00.
Shares of PGTI stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.29. 12,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,609. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.66 and a beta of 1.44. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.63 and a fifty-two week high of $28.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.68.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in PGT Innovations in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in PGT Innovations by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in PGT Innovations by 140.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in PGT Innovations by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Schulhoff & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in PGT Innovations by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several analysts have recently commented on PGTI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.
About PGT Innovations
PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand name PGT Custom Windows + Doors; CGI; WinDoor; Western Window Systems; Eze-Breeze; and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.
Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)
Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.