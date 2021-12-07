Insider Selling: Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA) Director Sells 4,633 Shares of Stock

Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:POLA) Director Keith Albrecht sold 4,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $22,006.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Keith Albrecht also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 3rd, Keith Albrecht sold 16,381 shares of Polar Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total transaction of $75,844.03.

Shares of Polar Power stock traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $4.67. The stock had a trading volume of 681,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,150. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a current ratio of 7.34. Polar Power, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $30.82. The stock has a market cap of $59.72 million, a P/E ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 0.19.

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. Polar Power had a negative net margin of 36.96% and a negative return on equity of 27.73%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POLA. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Polar Power by 11,071.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Polar Power during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Polar Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Polar Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Polar Power by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.31% of the company’s stock.

Polar Power Company Profile

Polar Power, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sell of direct current (DC) power systems. Its products include DC generators, Back-up DC generators, hybrid power systems, Li-Ion battery system, and Marine DC generators. The company was founded by Arthur D. Sams in 1979 and is headquartered in Gardena, CA.

