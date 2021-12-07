Insider Selling: PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.85, for a total transaction of $738,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Robert E. Price also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total transaction of $825,900.00.

NASDAQ PSMT traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.13. The company had a trading volume of 104,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,943. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.09. PriceSmart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.21 and a fifty-two week high of $104.90.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $909.61 million during the quarter. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 2.71%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in PriceSmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of PriceSmart during the second quarter worth approximately $172,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in PriceSmart during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in PriceSmart by 52.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. 76.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.

