Insider Selling: Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) Major Shareholder Sells 591,587 Shares of Stock

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) major shareholder V Trading Subsidiary Lp Dkldo sold 591,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $9,530,466.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

V Trading Subsidiary Lp Dkldo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 3rd, V Trading Subsidiary Lp Dkldo sold 673,276 shares of Radius Global Infrastructure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total value of $10,947,467.76.

Shares of RADI stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,699,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,007. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a one year low of $10.62 and a one year high of $18.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.06.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $27.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RADI. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 27.2% during the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 849,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,311,000 after buying an additional 181,806 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,610,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 316.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 110,002 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at approximately $610,000. Institutional investors own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Radius Global Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James upgraded Radius Global Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

About Radius Global Infrastructure

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

