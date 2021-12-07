Insider Selling: Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) Major Shareholder Sells 673,276 Shares of Stock

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) major shareholder V Trading Subsidiary Lp Dkldo sold 673,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.26, for a total value of $10,947,467.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

V Trading Subsidiary Lp Dkldo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, V Trading Subsidiary Lp Dkldo sold 591,587 shares of Radius Global Infrastructure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $9,530,466.57.

NASDAQ RADI traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $16.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,699,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,007. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.62 and a 1-year high of $18.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 5.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.06.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $27.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Radius Global Infrastructure from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James upgraded Radius Global Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radius Global Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Radius Global Infrastructure by 138.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,369,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538,696 shares during the period. Harbor Spring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,986,000. Park West Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,415,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 1,250.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,172,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure by 871.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 858,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,447,000 after acquiring an additional 770,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

Radius Global Infrastructure Company Profile

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

