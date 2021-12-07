Insider Selling: RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) COO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) COO Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total value of $276,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:RDNT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.35. The company had a trading volume of 141,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,862. RadNet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.27 and a fifty-two week high of $38.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.53 and a beta of 1.70.

Get RadNet alerts:

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. RadNet had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $332.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RadNet by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,952,773 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $99,478,000 after buying an additional 61,023 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its position in RadNet by 0.5% during the third quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 2,099,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $61,536,000 after purchasing an additional 10,879 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in RadNet by 0.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,512,886 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,343,000 after purchasing an additional 8,958 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in RadNet by 3.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,440,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $48,537,000 after purchasing an additional 50,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in RadNet by 8.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,269,193 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,759,000 after purchasing an additional 101,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RDNT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James lowered RadNet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. TheStreet raised RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on RadNet in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

RadNet Company Profile

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.