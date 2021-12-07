Insider Selling: Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) SVP Sells 2,234 Shares of Stock

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) SVP Rebecca W. House sold 2,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.74, for a total transaction of $765,681.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:ROK traded up $5.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $350.76. 410,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,200. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $324.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $306.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $237.13 and a 12 month high of $353.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.65%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $327.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $329,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $595,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at about $882,000. 77.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

