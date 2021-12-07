Insider Selling: Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Director Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Director Susan R. Mulder sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $52,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Sally Beauty stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.54. 950,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,391,982. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.90 and its 200 day moving average is $19.11. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $25.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.12. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 148.76% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SBH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Sally Beauty from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.20.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Sally Beauty by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Sally Beauty by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 25,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

