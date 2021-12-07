Insider Selling: SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Insider Sells 9,234 Shares of Stock

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 9,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total transaction of $571,584.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
SeaWorld Entertainment stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.96. 1,002,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,031,787. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.11. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.06 and a fifty-two week high of $70.48. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.92 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.61.
SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 284.45% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $521.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.96) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 391.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 4.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 849,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,436,000 after purchasing an additional 33,307 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $722,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $185,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $808,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 16.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,138,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,867,000 after purchasing an additional 156,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.
About SeaWorld Entertainment
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.
