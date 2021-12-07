Insider Selling: SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Insider Sells 9,234 Shares of Stock

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 9,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total transaction of $571,584.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

SeaWorld Entertainment stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.96. 1,002,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,031,787. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.11. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.06 and a fifty-two week high of $70.48. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.92 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 284.45% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $521.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.96) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 391.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SeaWorld Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.80.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 4.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 849,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,436,000 after purchasing an additional 33,307 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $722,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $185,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $808,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 16.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,138,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,867,000 after purchasing an additional 156,683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.