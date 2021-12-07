Insider Selling: Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Director Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $475,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ SIGI traded up $1.16 on Tuesday, reaching $80.50. The company had a trading volume of 129,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,536. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.83. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.25 and a 1 year high of $91.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $865.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.39 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 12.99%. Selective Insurance Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.93%.

Separately, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,283,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,177,000 after acquiring an additional 310,631 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 482,131 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,125,000 after buying an additional 54,937 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 61,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,017,000 after buying an additional 18,991 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Finally, PhiloSmith Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 3,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

