Insider Selling: ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 10,000 shares of ShotSpotter stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $334,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:SSTI traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,064. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.26. ShotSpotter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $53.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -305.82 and a beta of 1.33.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.10). ShotSpotter had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ShotSpotter, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its position in shares of ShotSpotter by 2.8% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 646,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,496,000 after acquiring an additional 17,718 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of ShotSpotter by 0.9% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 232,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ShotSpotter by 11.1% in the third quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,638,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ShotSpotter by 6.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,750,000 after acquiring an additional 10,051 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ShotSpotter by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SSTI shares. William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ShotSpotter in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of ShotSpotter from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.33.

About ShotSpotter

ShotSpotter, Inc provides gunshot detection solutions. It helps law enforcement officials and security personnel identify, locate, and respond to gun violence. The firm offers solutions on a SaaS-based subscription model to customers around the world. The company was founded by Robert B. Calhoun, Jason Dunham, and Robert Leroy Showen in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

