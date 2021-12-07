Insider Selling: ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 10,000 shares of ShotSpotter stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $336,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of SSTI stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.64. 47,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,064. ShotSpotter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.00 and a 12 month high of $53.97. The company has a market cap of $392.78 million, a P/E ratio of -305.82 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.26.

Get ShotSpotter alerts:

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.10). ShotSpotter had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ShotSpotter, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

SSTI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of ShotSpotter from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ShotSpotter in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of ShotSpotter by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 646,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,496,000 after buying an additional 17,718 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of ShotSpotter by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 232,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC raised its position in shares of ShotSpotter by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 210,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,638,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ShotSpotter by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,750,000 after purchasing an additional 10,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ShotSpotter by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

About ShotSpotter

ShotSpotter, Inc provides gunshot detection solutions. It helps law enforcement officials and security personnel identify, locate, and respond to gun violence. The firm offers solutions on a SaaS-based subscription model to customers around the world. The company was founded by Robert B. Calhoun, Jason Dunham, and Robert Leroy Showen in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ShotSpotter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShotSpotter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.