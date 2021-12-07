Insider Selling: Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) Director Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) Director Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.60, for a total transaction of C$104,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,331,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,662,804.80.

Russell Edward Hallbauer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 2nd, Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 20,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.64, for a total transaction of C$52,800.00.

TSE:TKO traded up C$0.10 on Tuesday, hitting C$2.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,049,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,639. The stock has a market capitalization of C$772.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$2.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.49. Taseko Mines Limited has a 52 week low of C$1.31 and a 52 week high of C$3.22.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$132.56 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Taseko Mines Limited will post 3.3600001 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.60 to C$2.75 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Taseko Mines to a “sell” rating and set a C$140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$26.00.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

