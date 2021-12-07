Insider Selling: Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) Director Sells 40,000 Shares of Stock

Taseko Mines Limited (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) Director Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.60, for a total transaction of C$104,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,331,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,662,804.80.
Russell Edward Hallbauer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 2nd, Russell Edward Hallbauer sold 20,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.64, for a total transaction of C$52,800.00.
TSE:TKO traded up C$0.10 on Tuesday, hitting C$2.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,049,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,639. The stock has a market capitalization of C$772.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$2.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.49. Taseko Mines Limited has a 52 week low of C$1.31 and a 52 week high of C$3.22.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.60 to C$2.75 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Taseko Mines to a “sell” rating and set a C$140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$26.00.
About Taseko Mines
Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.
