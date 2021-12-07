Insider Selling: Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) CFO Sells 2,006 Shares of Stock

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $391,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

TT stock traded up $5.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $198.74. The company had a trading volume of 1,277,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,206. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.93. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $137.08 and a one year high of $207.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $183.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.60.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 42.37%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TT. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

TT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.08.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

