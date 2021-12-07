Insider Selling: Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Director Sells 505 Shares of Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Director Donna Dubinsky sold 505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.80, for a total transaction of $134,229.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE TWLO traded up $14.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $265.31. 2,330,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,088,078. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 9.57. The company has a market cap of $47.31 billion, a PE ratio of -53.71 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $310.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $342.85. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $235.00 and a 1-year high of $457.30.

Get Twilio alerts:

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $740.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.10 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Twilio by 357.1% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Twilio in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Twilio in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TWLO. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Twilio from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Twilio from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twilio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $454.83.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.