Insider Selling: VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Major Shareholder Sells 18,340 Shares of Stock

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) major shareholder V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 18,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $368,634.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

V-Tw Holdings, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get VIZIO alerts:

On Monday, November 29th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 35,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $701,050.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 50,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00.

On Friday, November 12th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 80,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total transaction of $1,712,800.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 22,747 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.86, for a total transaction of $451,755.42.

On Wednesday, October 27th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 48,740 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total transaction of $996,733.00.

On Monday, October 25th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 21,260 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $435,830.00.

On Monday, October 18th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 16,632 shares of VIZIO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $326,486.16.

On Wednesday, October 13th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 25,936 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $513,273.44.

On Thursday, October 7th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 51,162 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total transaction of $1,092,820.32.

On Monday, October 4th, V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 25,000 shares of VIZIO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $509,000.00.

VZIO traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.13. 22,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 884,839. VIZIO Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $28.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.93.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $588.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.30 million. As a group, research analysts predict that VIZIO Holding Corp. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in VIZIO in the 2nd quarter valued at $595,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in VIZIO in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,671,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in VIZIO in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,541,000. Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in VIZIO in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,128,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in VIZIO in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,880,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Cannonball Research initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of VIZIO from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.10.

VIZIO Company Profile

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

See Also: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.