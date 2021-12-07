Insider Selling: Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CFO Sells 750 Shares of Stock

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total value of $170,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of W stock traded up $8.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $230.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,594,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,557,619. Wayfair Inc. has a one year low of $221.24 and a one year high of $369.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $249.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.06 and a beta of 2.93.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Wayfair in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Wayfair from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on Wayfair from $337.00 to $301.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Wayfair from $285.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen decreased their price target on Wayfair from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Wayfair from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wayfair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $302.58.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

