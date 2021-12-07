Insider Selling: Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) CEO Sells 1,776 Shares of Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.68, for a total transaction of $475,399.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Gomez Luciano Fernandez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,577 shares of Workday stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.48, for a total transaction of $686,718.96.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,606 shares of Workday stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.31, for a total transaction of $435,723.86.

NASDAQ WDAY traded up $12.44 on Tuesday, reaching $281.53. The company had a trading volume of 101,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,694,704. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.38 billion, a PE ratio of 3,114.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 52.61 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $276.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.76. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.77 and a 12 month high of $307.81.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Workday had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 3.26%. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aspen Investment Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter worth $755,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 718 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Workday by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,197 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,273,000 after buying an additional 5,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,990,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Workday from $295.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Workday from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.11.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

