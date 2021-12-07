Insider Selling: Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) CEO Sells 2,577 Shares of Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.48, for a total transaction of $686,718.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Gomez Luciano Fernandez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 3rd, Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,776 shares of Workday stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.68, for a total transaction of $475,399.68.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,606 shares of Workday stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.31, for a total transaction of $435,723.86.

WDAY stock traded up $12.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $281.53. 101,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,694,704. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $276.26 and its 200 day moving average is $254.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $70.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,114.12, a PEG ratio of 52.61 and a beta of 1.35. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.77 and a 52-week high of $307.81.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Workday had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Workday during the third quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Workday during the third quarter worth $28,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workday by 86.5% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of Workday by 43.8% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on WDAY. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.11.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

