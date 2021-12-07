Insider Selling: XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Sells 19,600 Shares of Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Richard K. Crumly sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total value of $1,273,412.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ XPEL traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.67. 4,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,228. XPEL, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.15 and a 1-year high of $103.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.09. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.25 and a beta of 2.20.

Get XPEL alerts:

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. XPEL had a return on equity of 48.84% and a net margin of 13.23%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded XPEL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of XPEL in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of XPEL by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 117,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 48,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,881 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 28,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 12,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of XPEL by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,971,000 after purchasing an additional 7,302 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.13% of the company’s stock.

XPEL Company Profile

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.