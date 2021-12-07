Insured Finance Trading Down 2.1% Over Last Week (INFI)

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. In the last seven days, Insured Finance has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. Insured Finance has a total market cap of $2.14 million and approximately $3,430.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insured Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0650 or 0.00000129 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Insured Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00057987 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,291.54 or 0.08510389 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.98 or 0.00063415 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00082431 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,837.23 or 1.00813480 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002710 BTC.

About Insured Finance

Insured Finance was first traded on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,937,850 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Insured Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insured Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insured Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Insured Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insured Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.