INT (INT) Price Hits $0.0122 on Exchanges

INT (CURRENCY:INT) traded up 14.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. INT has a total market capitalization of $5.96 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of INT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, INT has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One INT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0122 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get INT alerts:

Solana (SOL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $189.65 or 0.00376561 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004599 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00040244 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00007488 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

INT Coin Profile

INT (INT) is a DPoS+dBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. INT’s total supply is 901,948,163 coins and its circulating supply is 486,577,385 coins. INT’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN . The Reddit community for INT is https://reddit.com/r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . INT’s official website is intchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Node team aims to create a new generation of Internet of Things system to improve the interconnection within the whole network. The system will allow different types of devices to be connected to different parallel chains, meaning INT will work as a blockchain application platform which is object-oriented IoT. Furthermore, the INT team will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a reliable data source for all kinds of distributed IoT applications and industrial ecology with a secure and private infrastructure. Designed for easy integration with any IoT protocol, with a use case driven approach, innovative “double-chain” network architecture, an advanced decentralized P2P protocol, custom smart contract development and with integrated and optimized SDN, blockchain, and fog computing technologies that follow the “cycle progressive application” model. Internet Node token (INT) will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

INT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade INT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase INT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for INT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for INT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.