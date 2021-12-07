Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 89.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,146 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,495 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,016,365,000. Third Point LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 1,300.0% during the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 14,000,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $785,960,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Intel by 407.5% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,628,572 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $484,408,000 after purchasing an additional 6,928,482 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Intel by 5.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 105,043,103 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,897,593,000 after purchasing an additional 5,214,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $141,644,000. 62.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.52.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 10,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.66 per share, with a total value of $496,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INTC opened at $50.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.28 and its 200-day moving average is $53.74. The firm has a market cap of $207.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $45.24 and a 12 month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.99%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

