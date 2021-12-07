Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Thomas Story & Son LLC

Thomas Story & Son LLC decreased its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,639 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 16,266 shares during the period. Intel makes up approximately 4.7% of Thomas Story & Son LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $11,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $727,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 357.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,575 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 9,825 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intel by 195.6% in the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in Intel by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 317,970 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,851,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares during the period. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,054,000. 62.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist cut their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.52.

INTC traded up $1.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.98. 3,171,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,517,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.74. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $45.24 and a 1-year high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 26.99%.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

