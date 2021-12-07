Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Thomas Story & Son LLC

Thomas Story & Son LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,639 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 16,266 shares during the period. Intel accounts for approximately 4.7% of Thomas Story & Son LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $11,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 189.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $1.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,171,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,517,908. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $215.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $45.24 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.99%.

In related news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (down from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.52.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

