Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) PT Set at $55.00 by Morgan Stanley

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) has been given a $55.00 price objective by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.36% from the company’s previous close.

INTC has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.42.

Get Intel alerts:

NASDAQ INTC traded up $2.22 on Tuesday, reaching $53.21. 3,961,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,517,908. Intel has a one year low of $45.24 and a one year high of $68.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intel will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $727,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 25,561 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,983 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 20,317 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 36,888 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.