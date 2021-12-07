Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Gap Up to $50.99

Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $50.99, but opened at $55.71. Intel shares last traded at $53.58, with a volume of 1,753,437 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INTC. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut Intel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (down from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.52.

The stock has a market cap of $215.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.74.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 26.99%.

In other news, Director Dion J. Weisler bought 10,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. raised its position in shares of Intel by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 499,088 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $26,591,000 after acquiring an additional 7,221 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Intel by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 10,633 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Intel by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 13,879 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in Intel by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 67,717 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after buying an additional 4,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 62.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Company Profile (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

