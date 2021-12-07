Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) Director Purchases $10,020.00 in Stock

Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) Director Guy L. Smith acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.01 per share, for a total transaction of $10,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of IDN traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.30. 127,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,853. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.99. Intellicheck, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $15.45. The stock has a market cap of $99.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.24 and a beta of 1.80.

Get Intellicheck alerts:

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 9.57% and a negative return on equity of 9.60%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intellicheck, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shay Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intellicheck during the 2nd quarter worth $252,000. Must Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intellicheck by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 63,139 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in Intellicheck in the 2nd quarter valued at $341,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intellicheck in the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intellicheck in the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. 44.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intellicheck from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Intellicheck from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.90.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Intellicheck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellicheck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.