Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Hits New 12-Month High at $97.26

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $97.26 and last traded at $97.26, with a volume of 1986 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $93.73.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IPAR. DA Davidson upped their target price on Inter Parfums from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, BWS Financial increased their price target on Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Inter Parfums has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.75.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.52. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $262.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. Inter Parfums’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In other news, Director Francois Heilbronn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.24, for a total transaction of $942,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $56,588.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,757 shares of company stock worth $3,301,074 in the last 90 days. 44.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Inter Parfums by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,973,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,065,000 after acquiring an additional 22,327 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Inter Parfums by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 583,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,036,000 after acquiring an additional 20,027 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Inter Parfums by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 458,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Inter Parfums by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 435,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,590,000 after acquiring an additional 11,297 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Inter Parfums by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 428,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,023,000 after acquiring an additional 91,717 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Company Profile (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

