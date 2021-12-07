Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Sells $1,514,000.00 in Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total transaction of $1,514,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 3rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total transaction of $1,497,600.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Thomas Peterffy sold 21,300 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total transaction of $1,612,623.00.

On Monday, November 29th, Thomas Peterffy sold 23,300 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total transaction of $1,751,461.00.

On Friday, November 26th, Thomas Peterffy sold 12,700 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $948,182.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total transaction of $1,548,400.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total transaction of $1,524,400.00.

On Friday, November 19th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total transaction of $1,495,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.83, for a total transaction of $1,476,600.00.

On Monday, November 15th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total transaction of $1,487,200.00.

On Friday, November 12th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total transaction of $1,457,400.00.

IBKR traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $76.77. 637,764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 847,728. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.01. The company has a market cap of $32.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.66. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.92 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $464.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.15 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2,084.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

