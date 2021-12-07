Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,167.87

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,167.87 ($28.75) and traded as high as GBX 2,193 ($29.08). Intermediate Capital Group shares last traded at GBX 2,185 ($28.97), with a volume of 268,231 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,260 ($29.97) price objective on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a report on Friday, November 12th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,173.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,167.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.28, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of £6.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.54.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 18.70 ($0.25) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Intermediate Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.32%.

In related news, insider Davies of Abersoch purchased 1,775 shares of Intermediate Capital Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,119 ($28.10) per share, with a total value of £37,612.25 ($49,877.01). Also, insider Matthew Lester acquired 1,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,179 ($28.90) per share, for a total transaction of £25,995.47 ($34,472.18). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,998 shares of company stock worth $8,752,622.

About Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP)

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

