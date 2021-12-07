International Biotechnology Trust (LON:IBT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

International Biotechnology Trust plc (LON:IBT) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 718.25 ($9.52). International Biotechnology Trust shares last traded at GBX 698 ($9.26), with a volume of 37,028 shares trading hands.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.45) target price on shares of International Biotechnology Trust in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 731.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £287.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31.

In other news, insider Patrick Magee bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 735 ($9.75) per share, with a total value of £29,400 ($38,986.87).

International Biotechnology Trust Company Profile (LON:IBT)

International Biotechnology Trust plc specializes in investments in development stage and late stage companies. The majority of the fund's assets are generally invested in smaller and mid-capitalization quoted companies, with a minority in larger capitalization quoted companies. It makes long only investments.

