Invesco Ltd. Acquires 8,365 Shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,365 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Atlas worth $2,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATCO. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Atlas by 6.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Atlas during the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlas during the second quarter valued at approximately $703,000. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Atlas during the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlas by 5.1% during the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 40,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

ATCO stock opened at $13.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Atlas Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $16.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.07.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.24. Atlas had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $451.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Atlas Corp. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.65%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. B. Riley lifted their target price on Atlas from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Atlas in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.80.

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

