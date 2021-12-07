Invesco Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) by 539.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,708 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.21% of Lovesac worth $2,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Lovesac by 37.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Lovesac by 97.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Lovesac by 4.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lovesac during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lovesac during the second quarter worth about $42,000. 91.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LOVE. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Lovesac from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Lovesac from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Lovesac from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Lovesac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lovesac currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.38.

In other news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 43,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.51, for a total value of $3,280,380.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 15,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $1,321,431.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 485,588 shares of company stock worth $38,568,696. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LOVE opened at $63.29 on Tuesday. The Lovesac Company has a 1 year low of $31.91 and a 1 year high of $95.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.22. The firm has a market cap of $956.88 million, a P/E ratio of 29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.31.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.63. Lovesac had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The firm had revenue of $102.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Lovesac’s revenue was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Lovesac Company will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lovesac Profile

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

