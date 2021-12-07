Invesco Ltd. Buys Shares of 61,322 Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)

Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 61,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,000. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of Thryv at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Thryv by 33.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Thryv in the second quarter valued at about $144,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Thryv in the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv in the second quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv in the second quarter valued at approximately $306,000. 85.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Thryv news, Director Amer Akhtar bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.74 per share, with a total value of $29,740.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $1,597,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

THRY has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Thryv from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thryv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Thryv from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.59.

Shares of NASDAQ THRY opened at $39.42 on Tuesday. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $41.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.03.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.19. Analysts anticipate that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thryv Profile

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

