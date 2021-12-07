Invesco Ltd. Decreases Position in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT)

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in shares of American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,828 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,173 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.06% of American National Group worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American National Group in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American National Group in the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American National Group in the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of American National Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in American National Group by 26.0% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANAT opened at $188.32 on Tuesday. American National Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.78 and a 52-week high of $195.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $189.62 and its 200 day moving average is $175.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%.

American National Group Company Profile

American National Group, Inc operates as an insurance company. It engages in the provision of life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property, and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness, and commercial exposures. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, TX.

