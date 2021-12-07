Invesco Ltd. Grows Holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,019 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.30% of BlackRock MuniYield Fund worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 306,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after buying an additional 71,696 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 185.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 266,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after buying an additional 172,897 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 221,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after buying an additional 15,525 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 188,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after buying an additional 9,198 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 164,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after buying an additional 17,126 shares during the period. 13.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MYD opened at $14.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.00. BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $13.87 and a one year high of $15.60.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0535 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management by investing primarily in a portfolio of long-term municipal bonds.

