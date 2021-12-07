Invesco Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT)

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,481 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 21,518 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund were worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,460 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,762 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 303.1% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 65,557 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 49,294 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,204 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 63,703 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the period.

AFT stock opened at $16.34 on Tuesday. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. has a one year low of $13.83 and a one year high of $16.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.76.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th.

About Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment management company. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in senior, secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, and investments with similar characteristics. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

