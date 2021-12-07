Invesco Ltd. Has $2.08 Million Holdings in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) by 348.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 215,149 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 167,215 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.24% of OneSpaWorld worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in OneSpaWorld by 9.4% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in OneSpaWorld by 22.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in OneSpaWorld by 13.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in OneSpaWorld by 8.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in OneSpaWorld by 4.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the period. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSW opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.19. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $8.15 and a twelve month high of $12.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $914.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 2.50.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 21.34% and a negative net margin of 137.56%. The company had revenue of $43.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

OneSpaWorld Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

