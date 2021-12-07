Invesco Ltd. Has $2.26 Million Stock Position in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,965 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.93% of Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $2,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $927,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $506,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 257,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,691,000 after purchasing an additional 19,054 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 172,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 14,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 40,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 8,173 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGHY opened at $21.36 on Tuesday. Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.33 and a 1-year high of $22.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.84.

