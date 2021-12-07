Invesco Ltd. Increases Holdings in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Acushnet worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Acushnet by 91,220.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 9,122 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 42.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 259,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,797,000 after acquiring an additional 77,153 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Acushnet in the second quarter worth $1,149,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 4.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 8.4% in the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Christopher Aaron Lindner sold 11,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $639,067.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 54.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE GOLF opened at $55.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.36. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $38.22 and a twelve month high of $57.87.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $521.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.53 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.85%.

Several research firms have issued reports on GOLF. Zacks Investment Research raised Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Acushnet from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Acushnet in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Acushnet from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.13.

Acushnet Company Profile

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

