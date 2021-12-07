Invesco Ltd. Increases Holdings in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.18% of TriMas worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 13.0% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,936,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,072,000 after purchasing an additional 337,338 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TriMas by 9.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,222,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,396,000 after purchasing an additional 196,294 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TriMas during the second quarter worth $3,566,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in TriMas by 68.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 257,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,796,000 after buying an additional 104,090 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in TriMas by 8.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 876,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,579,000 after buying an additional 65,507 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

Get TriMas alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded TriMas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

TriMas stock opened at $34.17 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 0.69. TriMas Co. has a twelve month low of $27.86 and a twelve month high of $38.72.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $222.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.32 million. TriMas had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that TriMas Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. TriMas’s payout ratio is presently 10.26%.

About TriMas

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, (including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers), polymeric and steel caps and closures (including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures and flexible spouts), polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

Further Reading: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.