Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 919,041 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 308,779 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.20% of Invesco worth $22,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco during the third quarter worth about $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Invesco by 83.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco by 189.8% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 4,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco by 2,393.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in Invesco during the second quarter worth approximately $132,000. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $3,736,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Colin Meadows sold 47,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $1,219,906.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $22.77 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.57. The company has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Invesco Ltd. has a 1 year low of $16.82 and a 1 year high of $29.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is 26.77%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Invesco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

