Invesco Ltd. Purchases 56,672 Shares of KT Co. (NYSE:KT)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in KT Co. (NYSE:KT) by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,428 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 56,672 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in KT were worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KT. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in KT during the second quarter worth $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in KT during the second quarter worth $126,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in KT by 304.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 9,969 shares during the period. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in KT during the second quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new position in KT during the second quarter worth $198,000. 23.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KT opened at $12.98 on Tuesday. KT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $15.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

About KT

KT Corp. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through the Customer and Marketing businesses. Its services include wire and wireless phones, internet, and other communication. The company was founded on December 20, 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea.

