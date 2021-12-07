Invesco Ltd. Purchases Shares of 228,134 Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS)

Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 228,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,172,000. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Custom Truck One Source as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Gendell Jeffrey L purchased a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source during the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Custom Truck One Source from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Custom Truck One Source presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,322,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total transaction of $101,048,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CTOS opened at $7.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Custom Truck One Source, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $11.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 0.24.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Custom Truck One Source had a negative return on equity of 26.85% and a negative net margin of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $357.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Custom Truck One Source, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Custom Truck One Source, Inc engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

