Invesco Ltd. Sells 35,743 Shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,778 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 35,743 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.09% of Live Oak Bancshares worth $2,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 50.0% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the second quarter worth $59,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 28.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 17.9% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the second quarter worth $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOB opened at $84.17 on Tuesday. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.50 and a 12 month high of $99.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.04.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 34.01% and a return on equity of 26.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 3.22%.

LOB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Live Oak Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

In related news, General Counsel Gregory W. Seward sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $591,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Gregory W. Seward sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $457,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 152,433 shares of company stock worth $14,436,099. Corporate insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

