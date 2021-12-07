Invesco Ltd. Sells 5,366 Shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,366 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.35% of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF worth $2,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 130,900.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 1,054.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 7,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DWX opened at $38.20 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $35.62 and a 52 week high of $41.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.54.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

