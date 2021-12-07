Invesco Ltd. Sells 80,546 Shares of Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF (NYSEARCA:IIGD)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF (NYSEARCA:IIGD) by 47.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,546 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 2.45% of Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF worth $2,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter.

IIGD stock opened at $26.31 on Tuesday. Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF has a 12-month low of $26.22 and a 12-month high of $27.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.65.

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Investment Grade Defensive ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.